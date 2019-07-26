Bossier City man charged with stealing youth football team’s equipment

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS)- A Bossier City Man has been arrested for stealing a local youth football team’s trailer filled with equipment.

43-year-old Darrell Wooten is charged with illegal possession of stolen things after police found the trailer at his house near Shed Road and Christy Street in Bossier City.

It was stolen from behind “Play it Again Sports” on East 70th Street in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Warriors Football coach says the trailer was filled with 6,000 dollars of equipment. Half of the equipment is missing and the other half ruined.

The team has created a GoFundMe account to raise money for new equipment.