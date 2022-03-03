SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport attorney Lisa Cronin is the 2022 Virginia Shehee Most Influential Woman of the Year in recognition of her significant contributions to the local community.

KTAL NBC 6’s own Jacque Jovic is a nominee for the 2022 Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Award. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Cronin is an attorney at Cook, Yancey, King and Galloway Law Firm and Executive Director of the non-profit, Common Ground Community. She was among six nominees for the prestigious award, including KTAL NBC 6 News anchor Jacque Jovic.

The award highlights local women who exemplify Shehee’s qualities; they are philanthropists, businesswomen, civic activists, and leaders in their community.

All six influential women in the running for the award reads like a who’s who in Northwest Louisiana:

Lisa Cronin – attorney at Cook, Yancey, King and Galloway Law Firm and Executive Director of Common Ground Community

Penny Durham – President/Owner of Durham and Durham

Dr. Gayle Flowers – Director of the Northwest Louisiana Procurement Technical Assistance Center

Jacque Jovic – Evening News Anchor at KTAL NBC 6

Candy Peavy – Retired professional and longtime advocate of animals

Dr. Melva Williams – Vice Chancellor at Southern University at Shreveport

The event not only honors women in the area who are actively making their communities better but also serves as a fundraiser to benefit Holy Angels.

This is the sixth year for the awards.