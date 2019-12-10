35th Annual Texarkana Christmas Parade

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Monday evening was the 35th Annual Christmas Parade downtown Texarkana.

Earlier today, members of the community, local schools, and stores put the finishing touches on their floats for the parade.

Main Street Executive Director ina Mcdowell said there are over one hundred entries this year.

“This is the only nighttime parade and all entries are lit. So it’s a beautiful parade. A beautiful time for families to come out.”

Several groups around the city have designed floats for the parade including the Texas High Tiger Theater Company.

This year, their theme is Peter Pan since they’re also preparing for their upcoming show in January.

“We decided since it’s Peter Pan you know – Captain Hooks the villain. Peter Pan is the protagonist. We thought since it’s Christmas they’re finally going to get along so they’re going to be twice as nice with each other,” Cate Rounds, a Texas High School student said.

Families from both sides of the Stateline traveled into town to watch the parade to kick off the holiday festivities in the city.

Officials said about 15,000 people lined the streets of downtown Texarkana.

