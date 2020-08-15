3rd Annual Ratchet City Music Fest hosted free backpack giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La, (KTAL/KMSS) – The 3rd annual Ratchet City Music Festival hosted a free backpack giveaway organized by Marv Kevea Campbell for his #MarvChallengesYou2 to gain school supply donations from city leaders, businesses and other individuals.

He hosts the giveaway every year and he especially wanted to hit his goal of 150 backpacks full of supplies because of the pandemic. This is his first time partnering with Ratchet City Fest.

“So many families are just having trouble financially making their daily needs be met, so when you factor in school supplies and backpacks and uniforms that could put a significant strain on families,” said Campbell.

