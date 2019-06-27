40th Annual Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival set for July 26-27

NATCHITOCHES, La. – The 40th Annual Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival will be held on July 26-27in air-conditioned Prather Coliseum located at 220 South Jefferson Street at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.

The Festival will be on Friday July 26 from 4:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m and all day on Saturday July 27 from 8 a.m until 10:30 p.m. The Southeast Tourism Society (STS) has named the Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival as one of the STS Top 20 Events in the Southeast for July 2019. The 2019 Festival theme is Vive la Louisiane!

“This year’s theme acknowledges the ways in which so many outstanding artists young and old are tapping into the power and artistry of the old ways, revitalizing and reimagining tradition as they make it their own,” said Dr. Shane Rasmussen, director of the festival and NSU’s Louisiana Folklife Center.

KidFest will once again be available on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kidfest is an area dedicated to child-friendly activities and is a fun way for children to examine their own cultural and family traditions as well as those from around the state.

Children 12 and under are admitted free. Tickets are $13 for a two-day pass, available in advance only, or $10 at the door for all events on Saturday, or $6 for a one-time evening pass to all events after 5 p.m. For advance tickets or more information, call (318) 357-4332, email folklife@nsula.edu or go to louisianafolklife.nsula.edu.

