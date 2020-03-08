5th Annual Shamrock Shuffle is still making a difference for military families and personnel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 5th Annual Shamrock Shuffle took place Saturday afternoon at Marilynn’s Place. It featured a kid’s run, 5K and 10K run for experienced runners.

Shamrock Shuffle is the Barksdale Spouses Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year according to Amy Smith, the event’s publicity manager. They’re raising funds for the club’s educational initiatives. They give away scholarships for military dependents to help with college.

“For the first time we’re to a teachers grant. We’re giving money for veterans that work in the school systems who might need that extra money to put on certain programs in their classes or buy extra supplies for their students,” said Smith.

The event featured vendors and a bounce house with light snacks. After the run, they enjoyed an after party at Marilynn’s.

