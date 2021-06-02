6 Hours of Caring telethon set for Tuesday to benefit local Red Cross chapters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KSHV) – KTAL NBC 6 is partnering with the American Red Cross to help raise funds for the North Louisiana and Northeast Texas chapters.

Our “6 Hours of Caring” telethon will take place next Tuesday, June 8th from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Local volunteers will be inside the KTAL NBC 6 stations in both Shreveport and Texarkana, answering phones to take your donations.

When the phone lines open, you can call (318) 629-7121 to make a donation to the North Louisiana chapter and (903) 334-0285 to make a donation to the Northeast Texas chapter.

The Northeast Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross serves over 362,000 people in both Arkansas and Texas, including Miller County in Arkansas and the following counties in Texas: Bowie, Camp, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Marion, Morris, Rains, Red River and Titus.

North Louisiana Chapter of the American Red Cross supports Northwest, Northeast, and Central Louisiana, including Barksdale Air Force Base and Fort Polk.