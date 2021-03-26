6 Hours of Caring telethon to benefit area food banks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Harvest Regional Food Bank and the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana play an important role in our in helping members of the ArkLaTex community and now you have a chance to return that help.

Join us on Monday for a ‘6 Hours of Caring’ telethon as we help raise much-needed money for both food banks.

Harvest Regional helps over 60,000 food insecure individuals each year and works to serve agencies in Bowie County Texas and nine southwestern Arkansas counties.

The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana serves a seven parish area that includes Bossier, Caddo, and DeSoto Parishes. In 2020, the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana distributed 13.5 million pounds to more than 75,000 people in our community.

For every $10 the food banks receive, they are able to distribute $100 in food value.

The 6 Hours of Caring will go from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday, March 29. NBC 6 anchor Dan Jovic will be live from Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana and while Texarkana First News anchor Heather Wright will be live from the Harvest Regional Food Bank.