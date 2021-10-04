6 Hours of Caring to benefit Gingerbread House set for October 4th

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — KTAL NBC 6 has partnered with the Gingerbread House Child Advocacy Center in Shreveport for a 6 Hours of Caring event.

One in 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday. That’s according to the Gingerbread House Child Advocacy Center in Shreveport, which is working to help abuse victims reclaim the joy of childhood.

The Gingerbread House provides all of its services free of charge, thanks to the generosity of donors. Be sure to join NBC 6 for 6 Hours of Caring on October 4th from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.