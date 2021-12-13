6 Hours of Caring starts at 4 p.m. on KTAL to benefit Salvation Army

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Help make a difference in your community by joining forces with KTAL NBC 6 for 6 Hours of Caring Tuesday, Dec. 14 to benefit the Salvation Army Kettlethon.

The 6 Hours of Caring will begin at 4 p.m. during Judge Judy and will continue through NBC 6 News at 10 p.m. All proceeds benefit the local chapter of The Salvation Army, and the money raised goes to benefit people in the Shreveport area who are in need.

Joining us for 6 Hours of Caring will be:

Captain Jamaal Ellis, Corps Officer for The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana

Sonja Bailes, Public Relations Liaison for Bossier Parish Schools

Sherry Stucky, President of The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary

Sarah Price, Vice-President of The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary

Theodore George, veteran, Private First Class in the Army

Jeff Johnson, President of The Salvation Army Advisory Board

Money raised during the Red Kettle Campaign dictates how much money the organization will have to work with for the next year.

“All of the people that we house, all of the meals that we serve, the kiddos that we help through the Boys and Girls Club; all of that is because of what we’re able to do during the kettle season,” said Captain Jamaal Ellis, commander of The Salvation Army Shreveport.

The 117-year-old organization is keeping up with the times by providing cashless ways for people to donate. “So just trying to give people as many options as possible; your Paypal, your Venmo, your Google Pay, all those things,” said Ellis.

If you would help, please donate to www.shreveportkettle.org or call 318-629-7121.