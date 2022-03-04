SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is asking families to open their homes and their hearts to foster children.

According to DCFS, as of January 2022, there were more than 3,300 children in foster care in Louisiana, including about 350 in Northwest Louisiana.

“It doesn’t take a professional. It doesn’t take a lot of money. It just takes you and a little bit of love,” said Maryssa Bailes. She was in foster care from the age of two until she was15.

She is now a happy 21-year-old mother and training to become a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputy.

Bailes says one foster mother helped her through her troubled teen years by showing her the importance of volunteering.

Bailes says her life changed when she volunteered with Geaux 4 Kids, packing Geaux Bags full of necessities for children who are removed from their homes and into foster care.

“It was a connection between my past and something I could help out with other people. I just thought it was awesome.”

It was during that time of giving back that she met her forever family.

“I have the video of me telling my parents that I wanted them. I broke down and cried just as much as they did. I gave it to them by notes and I laid it out one by one and it said, ‘I choose y’all’,” Bailes recalled. “We were meant to be. I have my dad’s personality and my mom’s looks. It’s like I was never adopted. I was theirs from the beginning.”

DCFS is hoping other families will step in to make a difference in a child’s life.

“These kids are coming from our community and I think our community is the one that needs to step up and surround them and show them that love,” said Department of Social Services Child Welfare Specialist Becky Donagey. “You can do that in many, many ways but one of the ways you can do that is through fostering.”

You can also help by volunteering during the Geaux for Kids “Give Back, Geaux Pack” event.

It runs weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. through March 25th, at the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Warehouse, 1125 Forum Drive in Shreveport.

Volunteers will sort, organize and pack Geaux Bags.

The goal is to pack 3,000 for children across the state.