7th Annual NBC 6 ‘Pack the Pantry’ Food Drive underway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 7th Annual NBC 6 “Pack the Pantry” Food Drive, benefiting the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana is underway.

“Pack the Pantry” was created over six years ago in partnership with KTAL NBC 6.

“Pack the Pantry” is a competitive food drive open to all schools across northwest Louisiana. It will conclude on Nov. 1.

In 2018, area students raised over 60,000 pounds of food for families, veterans, homeless, elderly, unemployed and underemployed members of our community living below the poverty level.

Cash prizes are given to the top 3 schools in elementary, middle and high school levels that bring in the most food.

Schools will compete to win cash prizes for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners. Cash prizes are awarded to winning schools by classifications of Elementary, Middle, and High School.

To give all schools an equal chance to compete, winners will be based on the weight of food per student enrollment.

Sponsors and Prize:

Frito Lay sponsors three First Place prizes: $1,000 to the First Place Elementary School, $1,000 to the First Place Middle School and $1,000 to the First Place High School

Brookshire’s sponsors three Second Place Prizes: $750 to the Second Place Elementary School, $750 to the Second Place Middle School and $750 to the Second Place High School

Pepsi sponsors three Third Place Prizes: $500 to the Third Place Elementary School, $500 to the Third Place Middle School and $500 to the Third Place High School

All participating schools must arrange self-delivery of your food items to the Food Bank, 2307 Texas Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103 by these days:

Elementary schools – Nov. 4

Middle schools – Nov. 5

High schools – Nov. 6

On Friday, Nov. 8 the winning schools for each category will be announced at the Food Bank.