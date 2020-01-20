Pro life supporters participated in 7th annual Life March in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pro Life supporters participated in the 7th annual Life March in Shreveport Sunday afternoon. The march usually goes from Bossier to Shreveport, but due to construction on the Texas Street bridge, it stayed in Shreveport.

State representative, Mike Johnson was a speaker for the event.

“If you look at our nation’s birth certificate, the declaration of independence, it says in the second paragraph ‘We hold these truths to be self evident that all men are created equal by God’ and we’re given by God certain able rights and the first of those is the right to life,” said Johnson.

According to officials from the North Louisiana Right to Life, Shreveport is the abortion capital for the state with over 40% of abortions taking place. There are only three clinics available statewide, and last year 3,432 abortions took place in Shreveport.

While statewide abortions have gone down in recent years, Shreveport’s number has increased rather than decreased.

