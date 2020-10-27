A community express concerns about gun violence in their area after a fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- A community in the Cedar Grove area express their concerns about gun violence after the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Leeactrice Reed.

Jeffrey Thomas, who works in the area, said things aren’t the same with this new generation of children. “We killing each other and they just don’t care,” Thomas said.

Thomas and other neighbors like Bennie Garden are just sick of the senseless killings.

“These young folks need to be taught how to reason with one another; not get angry and go home and get a gun,” Bennie Garden told (KTAL/KMSS).

According to Shreveport Police, around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday officers responded to a shooting in the 8500 block of Panatela Lane. When officers arrived they found Reed lying in the front yard unresponsive.

Reed was taken to the Ochsner LSU Health Center where he later passed away due to his injuries of multiple gunshots wounds.

Thomas says the problem the community faces starts at home. “If you have more respect for yourself then you would have more respect for everybody else. You wouldn’t be out here killing,” Thomas said.

Bennie Gardner said she is no stranger to gun violence. She said just a few years ago gunshots were fired into her home while she was inside. She said she doesn’t feel comfortable sitting on her porch anymore.

“I heard a lot of gunfire, one of the bullets came through my front, through my kitchen, and through my back door. When I heard it I ducked because there was more gunfire.”

Bennie’s grandson, Chris Gardner, said he worries about his grandmother all the time.

“She is the only surviving grandparent that I have, so I cherish every moment I have with her. I’m her firstborn grandson and we’ve always had a very special relationship and a very special connection between us. “

Bennie Gardner expressed her biggest fear for the children in the neighborhood.

“I am concerned..that maybe we, as mothers and fathers, are training our kids to be fighters rather than be negotiators.”

She told us that the only way the violence and killings would end is if the community comes together.