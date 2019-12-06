A night of Christmas at Southern Arkansas University

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday night was the 36th Annual Celebration of Lights on the campus of Southern Arkansas University.

The celebration involved more than just students. Families throughout the city of Magnolia brought their children to campus for the lighting of the tree, parade, and pictures with Santa.

The Director of Communications and Marketing said the community looks forward to this day every year.

“It started on our 75th anniversary and our students decorated a Christmas tree outside of Overstreet and it became a campus tradition,” Caleigh Moyer, Director of Communications and Marketing said.

Moyer said preparation for the day of events started a month ago and it’s a campus-wide effort.

“Everybody comes together on campus. Our faculty and staff and students decorate the campus just to bring light to the holidays and celebrate this time of year,” Moyer said.

The president of the residence hall association says the celebration gives students the opportunity to unwind before finals week.

