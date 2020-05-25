AdoptABusinessChallenge: BeauxJax Crafthouse donates funds to three small businesses still closed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One business owner made sure a few businesses that are still closed during phase one can stay afloat by donating money for bills. BeauxJax Crafthouse’s Beau Hayes says he wanted to pay it forward with a new #AdoptABusinessChallenge initiative.

As co-owner he says they picked up national guard contracts during COVID-19 that fortunately meant their entire staff could stay employed. They were able to help local hospitals, and they chose three small businesses after putting a call out on Facebook asking people what business they couldn’t go without.

“One of them was Bear’s. Colton use to let us setup our food foodtruck anytime we wanted. One of them was our neighbor Ms. Sandra. We see her everyday at Oh So Design,” said Hayes.

He also gave to Fatty Arbuckles Pub: Shreveport bar owner has to operate as a restaurant to stay open during phase one.

Hayes started running his business out of a food truck back in 2015. He says they had to be adaptive then which prepared them for COVID-19.

“When we were on the food truck, we struggled. I remember when we use to rustle up some change just to stay in business, and we’ve felt fortunate through this whole thing. The community has come out to support us,” said Hayes.

BaeuxJax’s restaurant opened in 2018. Hayes says their business model was able to open a little earlier than other business models, and it just felt like a good time to pay some of that forward. He’s hoping this will spark other businesses to do the same.

“Do something for somebody else who may not be as fortunate. I mean it could be as simple as buying dinner for a Mom and Pop that’s going through a stressful time, or paying rent or paying a light bill. Just whatever you can do.”

