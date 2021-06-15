After 2020 COVID hiatus, 2021 ‘Let the Good Times Roll Festival’ kicks off Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Rho Omega three-day ‘Let the Good Times Roll Festival’ kicks off Friday at Shreveport’s Festival Plaza, 101 Crockett St. and will continue through Sunday.

The festival, which was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, is one of the most popular local festivals held in Shreveport, previous years have drawn more than 25,000 attendees.

Now in its 34th year, the festival celebrates Juneteenth, which commemorates June 19, 1865, when federal troops rode through Texas and freed the slaves. Though slavery was not completely abolished until the 13th Amendment that came six months later, Juneteenth has come to symbolize the end of slavery.

On Thursday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a law making Juneteenth a state holiday, which beginning in 2022 will be observed on the third Saturday in June. The legislation was passed unanimously by both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Locally, the Let the Good Times Roll festival celebrates the culture, music, art, fashion and unity of the African American community in the Shreveport/Bossier area. It brings local, regional and national music artists to the area, and highlights the growth of the community, as well as local food vendors and provides funding for the youth mentoring program Omega Lamplighters.

Although the event is in an open-air venue, organizers say the festival will observe all required COVID-19 safety protocols with face masks strongly encouraged throughout the event. COVID-19 responders will be present to enforce proper social distancing.

Schedules for the Let the Good Times Roll Festival is as follows:

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

9 a.m.-Noon

Caddo Parish Commission presents Kids/Health/Zone/DJ Bryson/Workout by RISE

6 p.m.

Attorney Felicia M. Hamilton, Lift Every Voice and Sing

Ron Johnson, National Anthem

6:30 p.m.-8:15 p.m.

Soul Grooves

8:30-9:30 p.m.

Jeter Jones

9:45-10:45 p.m.

Vick Allen

11-11:45 p.m.

KEKE Wyatt

SATURDAY, JUNE

8 a.m.

JUNETEENTH FREEDOM BIKE RIDE provided by SB RIDES, LLC.

8 a.m.-Noon

Health Fair sponsored by LSU Health Shreveport and SUSLA Allied Health Dept.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations; Blood pressure tests; health information and resources

Free NAACP Legal Clinic sponsored by Black Lawyers of Shreveport/Bossier

Free haircuts by Bos-Man’s Barber College

4 p.m.

Soft Open

4:30 – 5:45 p.m.

Devine Featuring Marcia Nelson

6-7:15 p.m.

Tipsey Band

7:30 p.m.

Award Presentation

8-9:30 p.m.

Southern Komfort Brass Band

9:45-10:45 p.m.

Windstorm

11-11:45 p.m.

JOHNNY GILL

SUNDAY, JUNE 20

4-5 p.m.

Murff brothers/Bertrand Bailey, jr.

Lynn Lockhart

5:10-5:40 p.m.

MURFF BROTHERS/BERTRAND BAILEY, JR. and Lynn Lockhart

KIM LUMZY

5:45-6 p.m.

LaKesha Sings

6:10-7:10 p.m.

BCarm & The Zydeco, Young Bucks

7:30-8:45 p.m.

Crystal Thomas

9-9:30 p.m.

Bagg Boyz

9:45-10:15 p.m.

SLIM THUG

10:30-11:30 p.m.

READY FOR THE WORLD, featuring MELVIN RILEY

General admission is $15 per day; $40 for a three-day pass; and Purple Access Seating, $60 per day.