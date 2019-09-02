Angel Fund Foundation helps Texarkana cancer patients finance treatments

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A local non-profit organization is helping give cancer patients some peace of mind and a fighting chance at life.

Wil Davis has leukemia. He’s been battling the disease since he was diagnosed in 2007.

For him, giving in to the illness is not an option. The 51-year-old cares for his family’s farm and works a full-time job to secure some health insurance benefits.

But the bills for his treatment keep adding up.

“Every time I see the doctor I have almost 200 dollars worth of bills, plus my copayment for just my chemo is 100 dollars a month,” said Davis.

The Angel Fund Foundation helps cover those costs.

“If we can take that financial burden away from them and hopefully give them the hope and encouragement they need,” said Angel Fund Foundation Founder Beth Morgan.

Morgan calls herself a “walking miracle.” She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a bone cancer, in 1998.

“When I was diagnosed, I was given a maximum of 33 months to live,” said Morgan.

Now, 21 years later, she’s made it her mission to help patients like Davis fund their medical expenses. She and her family founded the non-profit so patients can focus on their health.

“They can look forward,” said Morgan. “Not so much to what they’re gonna go through, but look forward to life.”

Since it was founded in 2006, the Angel Fund Foundation has provided more than $200,000 to more than 150 patients. Patients are selected through an application process and the money goes directly to paying their bills.

For Davis and his family, the Angel Fund has given more than money.

“It was a definite act of God,” said Shirlylou Pennypacker, Davis’s mother. “They are perfectly named, ‘Angel Fund.’”

“It’s meant my life,” said Davis. “It’s given me life.”

The Angel Fund Foundation gives 100 percent of donations received to pay patient medical bills.

Much of their donations are raised through their annual Putt With a Purpose fundraiser. This year’s event will be held Saturday, September 7 at Texarkana Country Club.

