Annual Dog Days of Summer for Bossier Farmer’s Market

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pet owners celebrated the annual Dog Days of Summer event at the Bossier City Farmer’s Market Saturday morning. The market invited people to bring out their pets to enjoy the different vendors and businesses.

The event is normally hosted the first weekend of July, but since July 4th fell on the date for 2020, they hosted it a month later in August. The event included a “four-legged lounge” where dogs could cool off under tents in small pools.

“We have a couple of special vendors, a few nonprofits, tacos, tamales, fruits and vegetables, dog soaps, dog treats. Everything you can imagine out here to celebrate that we are pet friendly every Saturday,” said Bossier City Farmer’s Market manager, Chris Graham.

He brought his 5-month old husky, Venom to the event to make friends and enjoy the festivities.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.