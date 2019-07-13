Annual Shreveport softball tournament takes a swing at sickle cell disease

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thousands of sports fans are hoping this weekend isn’t a washout as teams gear up for an annual Shreveport fundraiser.



For more than 40 years, the Sickle Cell Softball Tournament has raised funds for folks fighting the disease and organizers are hoping this year’s another home run.



Friday, players kicked off the festivities with a home run derby. About 100 teams are signed up to participate in the tournament that begins Saturday. That’s about half the number of previous participants with the threat of Tropical Storm Barry benching some teams.



No matter the weather, organizers say the event will still take place and they’re hoping to raise about $34,000 to help educate and medicate people diagnosed with sickle cell disease.



“We’re a little tense on this day because of the weather,” said Herman Vital, tournament director, “But we got faith that the Lord’s gonna let us do this, because it’s for the right cause.”



“Any events that we have in Shreveport that are positive that the community comes out in droves to support and really wrap their arms around, it means everything,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins.



The tournament’s first pitch is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Cargill Park and the family-friendly event runs through Sunday.



