Shreveport celebrates black history in 32nd annual African American History Parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 32nd annual African American History parade kicked off Saturday morning in downtown Shreveport.

The theme for this year was “African American & the Vote,” and attendees throughout the event celebration recognized the importance of the parade.

Charles Cassey is the owner of Hot Diggity Dog’s food truck. He cooked and served meals to parade attendees along with his wife and family. Cassey says being African American himself, there’s a lot of things normally overlooked within the culture.

“So having Black history or Black History Month or this Black history parade helps bring recognition to some of the things that great Americans have done and great Americans are doing right now,” said Cassey.

14-year-old Labareah Harris is a Huntington Raiders cheerleader. She participated in the parade along with her squad and says the history aspect of the parade is for young people like her.

“It’s very important because in the generation we’re growing in, we need to understand. Like the ‘youngers?’ They need to understand like where we came from,” said Harris.

Louis Dennis III says he brought his young sons, Louis Dennis IV and Tristan to the parade as a perfect way to kick off Black History Month. He wants them to see what their culture is all about.

“We were kings back in the day and I think today’s society needs to understand where exactly we started from,” said Dennis.

The parade consisted of members from churches, drill teams, youth departments, colleges and universities, school bands, pep squads, cheerleaders, sororities, fraternities, civic clubs, horse riders, motorcyclists, community groups and many more.

