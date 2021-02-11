Award program held to honor successful people from Mooretown community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local group of men dedicated to providing hope and inspiration to the Mooretown community held a ceremony Saturday to honor two people who have honored the neighborhood by their successes.

Child of God Ministries held the event at Mount Zion Apartments in the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue in Mooretown.

Two people received the awards, including popular radio host Jaba Jaws.

Andre Elias, founder of Child of God Ministries, said the awards will be given out every Saturday to those who have had a positive impact on the Mooretown community.

Elias hopes the awards will inspire young people to understand that regardless of their circumstances or wherever they came from they can be successful.

“If we just get up and try to do our best and we put God in our life that we can be successful and we can go on and do great things,” Elias said.