BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is Love the Boot Week and residents in Bossier Parish are preparing for Operation Clean Sweep Saturday morning.

State, local leaders, educators, local law enforcement, and many more got a head start on the clean-up effort Monday in Bossier Parish picking up litter and other discarded items beneath I-220 Bridge.

“Nobody likes to drive through a town or parish and see litter and junk on the side of the road. So just from a pride standpoint and making things look nice. We’re going to do something about it, “said Julian C. Whittington, The Bossier Parish Sheriff.

Lynn Bryan, the Director of Keep Bossier Beautiful, says volunteers that participate this year will receive a packet with a t-shirt, trash bags, gloves, and other goodies. Packets can be picked up April 20-22 at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Substation 2510 Viking Drive.

“People see litter and they think that somebody else needs to be picking it up, but we know that litter is a community problem, and we need a community solution to that problem, “said Bryan.

Governor John Bel Edwards, in partnership with the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, and Keep Louisiana Beautiful, has declared the fourth Saturday of every month in 2022 “Love the Boot Day.”

While sprucing up the community makes it more appealing, Sheriff Whittington believes it makes the parish safer.

“It is a proven fact that dirty trashy parishes and cities, there’s more crime and for no other reason, help us reduce crime, “said Whittington.

Keeping the community clean can also draw more attention to Bossier Parish.

“Businesses want to come to places where it’s clean because having a clean community shows respect for your community, “said Bryan.

This Saturday, Bossier Residents can bring large items they want to dispose of for free at Airline High School Parking lot from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

“It could be a washing machine, a dryer, a sofa, outside lawn furniture, your BBQ pit that doesn’t work any longer. We’ll take care of that for our residents, “said Bryan.

Lunch will be provided at 11:30 a.m. at the Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking Drive for those rolling up their sleeves for the cleanup.