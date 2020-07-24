Beyond the Protests: 45 Days of Action

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport organization lead the charge to protest racial injustice in our community.

“When George Floyd died that brought that sense of urgency that you can not plan for and “45 Days” wanted to capture that.

Following demonstrations and community initiatives, like voter registration drives, they’re now preparing for the group’s next phase.

“It is not sustainable to expect for us to demonstrate and protest for years and years. It’s got to translate into institutions.”

Omari Ho-Sang says they’re calling their next steps phase two and it will kick off in August with a Community Congress.

“When we’re talking about police accountability, who in addition to the police chief holds the power? Who are the decision makers, who maybe are in charge of police officer discipline? Really identifying who that is, not just when it comes to police brutality, but across the map.”

During their 45 Days of Action, the group focused on educational inequities and economic justice. Ho-Sang wants the public to know those efforts will continue.

“There are non profit organizations and agencies that are built to close the gap when it comes to poverty that are built to address academic achievement gaps that are here. Are they operating at capacity? Are they effective in our communities?

Discussions to bring about change that she says doesn’t happen overnight. The Community Congress will be a virtual event on August 1st. It’s from 10am – 2pm and local elected officials will be invited to attend. They’re going to discuss the progress made during their 45 Days of Action and what they’ll focus on next.