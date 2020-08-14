Beyond the Protests: The Black Out Exhibition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An art, educational and cultural exhibit in downtown Shreveport is giving the community a glimpse at Black America… past, present and future.

“So when you’re talking about where we are going in the future? Where do we go from here? Where are we going now? I feel like you have to understand your history to know where you’re going in your future.”

The lead organizer of “45 Days of Action,” PJ Brown-Coleman decided to take their work on the front lines of protests one step further and developed the Black Out Exhibition.

“I don’t consider myself an activist at all. I consider myself an “actionist.” I saw something that I felt an action needed to be taken.”

At Artspace you will see images of Shreveport Civil Rights leaders and then fast forward to this year’s protests against police brutality.

Will James wants people to know it’s a safe place for learning.

“Ok this is what’s happened in the past. What can I do to make this a better future for me and mine?”

Brown-Coleman ultimately has one goal for this exhibition.

“What I want from this exhibition is for you to leave here and feel motivated to take action.”

The exhibition can be seen at Artspace until September 19th.