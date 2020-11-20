Shreveport artist seeks to revitalize urban areas through public art

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In our Beyond the Protests series, we’re spotlighting initiatives bridging the racial gap in our community.

This week, we introduce you to an organization revitalizing urban and under-served areas through public art.

“We’re taking those children and showing them what it’s like to beautify communities all over Shreveport,” said Ka’Davien Baylor, a Shreveport artist who is launching a public art campaign dubbed S.C.O.R.E with a mural on Marshall Street.

S.C.O.R.E. stands for Setting Children On the Road to Excellence is a Shreveport non-profit.

“There is so much opportunity to bring in contemporary art, to show how it can be so powerful and revitalizing and beautifying the neighborhoods that don’t usually get exposure to this type of artwork.”

“To provide opportunity for children, who just don’t usually have opportunity to be involved in creative programming.”

Community leaders along with kids from the Boys and Girls Club participated and all pitched in to complete the colorful mural.

Baylor says the goal is to do similar projects at Linwood Public Charter School and Huntington High School.

“It’s definitely a need in the community and a want. We had so many people stop by and just say thank you and expressed gratitude for the work that we’re doing.”

Baylor has already shared his artistry with the “Black Out Exhibit,” highlighting Shreveport civil rights icons.

“I think artists are visual journalists. We want to communicate a message and shine light on a new perspective for the viewers of our work.”

There’s also plans to allow the kids at the Boys and Girls Club to collaborate on a similar project at the Shreveport location.