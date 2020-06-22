Bossier City and Shreveport protesters meet over Texas Street bridge walk for Justice and Equality

SHREVEPORT/Bossier City, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Protesters in Bossier City and Shreveport met in the middle of the Texas Street bridge Sunday evening in the “2 City Walk for Justice and Equality” event. Bossier City residents marched from Stonewall Baptist Church and Shreveport residents marched from the Caddo Parish Courthouse organized by faith leaders.

Both mayors for the city marched alongside protesters and spoke at the event with guest ministers and faith leaders praying for the state of the two cities and the country.

“We need understand that there are some prerequisites with peace,” said pastor Theron Jackson, “You can’t abandon promises and expect peace. It is not Black versus white. It is everybody versus racism.”

Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker gave his support to people making a change.

“People all over the world are rallying against racism and injustice and making their voices heard and I think it’s imperative to our community that we meet like this in a peaceful way,” said Mayor Walker.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins encouraged millennials and Generation Z protesters to keep the resilience of the protests happening so that 100 years from now they hopefully won’t have to keep fighting for equality. He also commended non-Black allies for standing up for Black lives.

“Because when they saw interactions between police officers, and although they were not a person of color said that is not right. Cause that is my church member. Or that could be my neighbor. Or that could be my son’s best friend,” said Mayor Perkins.

He addressed the historical significance that standing for justice has done in America noting that for some older protesters in the crowd, this wasn’t their first rodeo. He also humanized the majority men and women in uniform who wants to keep communities safe.

“We as elected officials, we can’t legislate morality. It’s up to each and every one of you to hold the fabric of morality in our community together.”

