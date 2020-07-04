Bossier City Farmer’s Market celebrates 4th of July weekend

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Farmers Market is offering a 4th of July celebratory event at the Pierre Bossier Mall.

They’re showcasing over a dozen vendors with food trucks, fresh produce and activities for all ages while celebrating the America’s Independence Day. Garland Williford is performing live music with a patriotic playlist for guests to enjoy. He plays often at the Bossier City Farmers Market.

“This day means a lot to me. I am a vietnam veteran, and I’m very patriotic. I love my country. What you’re seeing now today our men and women who died to give us that right to protest and to you know do these things,” said Williford.

The free event is offering free parking and practicing social distancing. Vendors are wearing masks and public handwashing stations are located throughout the market.

Located at 2950 E. Texas St. on the south side of Pierre Bossier Mall. (I-20 & Airline/ Airline & E. Texas). It’s going on until 1:00 P.M.

