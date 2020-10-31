Bossier City Farmers Market Halloween festivities

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Farmers Market is celebrating Halloween on Saturday with various activities and vendors.

The farmers market is partnering with Geek’d Con, the hosts of a comic book convention in Shreveport. There will be live music, games, face painting, and more.

The owner, Chris Graham says over 65 vendors and food trucks will be present. Graham says the goal is to give families something to look forward to amid the pandemic.

“Bring the kids and pets, do some trick or treating and you know go home with some baked goods, some jams, some jellies, some salsas, and things like that. And some really good memories,” said Graham.

The market is from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Pierre Bossier Mall. Vendors and tents will be spread out for social distancing.

