Bossier City Market promotes shopping ‘small’ this holiday season

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Farmers Market will host its last market of the season on Saturday, November 21st. It takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall, 2950 East Texas Street in Bossier City.

You can also support local vendors during the Bossier Small Business Saturday Market on November 28th. The event takes from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall.

The Bossier Holiday Night Market takes place in the same location on Saturday, December 12th from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Click here for details on these events and more.