Bossier Holiday Night Market set for December 14th

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Holiday Night Market takes place Saturday, December 14th from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. Shoppers can browse more than 200 vendors under the glow of more than 100,000 twinkling lights.

There will be activities for the children including pony rides and bounce houses. Adults can enjoy live music and purchase dinner from several food trucks. Admission and parking are free. Click here for more information about the market.