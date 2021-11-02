Bossier Parish breaks ground for new $9.2 million Central Library, History Center

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Construction for the new Bossier Parish Central Library and History Center Complex officially kicked off Tuesday morning with a groundbreaking ceremony.

The new facility, with a price tag of $9.2 million, will be located at the corner of City Hall Drive and Beckett Street, just east of the current structure, which is located at 2206 Beckett Street.

Local and parish officials who participated in the groundbreaking ceremonies said the new facility will help accommodate a growing city and parish and increasing numbers of patrons visiting the current central library and history center.

“This is an example of what public officials working together for the entire parish can accomplish,” said Charles Gray, who represents District 9 on the parish police jury and is a member of the library board. “We have much to be proud of in Bossier Parish.”

Bossier’s current central library/history center is made up of three buildings that have been pieced together over the past 30 years.

The new 39,000-plus square foot state-of-the-art facility was designed after community input had been received and other needs assessments had been conducted over the past years.



Features of the new library include large-capacity, multi-functional community meeting spaces, more computers and technology equipment, study and research rooms, and designated spaces for teens and children.

In addition, a new history center will feature interactive exhibits highlighting Bossier history.