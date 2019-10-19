Bossier students use artistic talents during day of service

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Several student of Bossier City schools partnered with the United Way of Northwest Louisiana for a Day of Service.

Some of the activities included: painting artwork, packaging snack pack kits, and cleaning and organizing a food pantry.

Most people think of giving back in the form of donations but Steve Porter, an art instructor, encourages his students to use their talents. “Art is my life,” Porter said.

Porter has been teaching art for more than 25 years. Today, he brought his students to Bossier Art Council building for a Day of Service.

It’s not the typical act of service but students decided to brighten the stairwell by painting the walls.

“The cool thing is this… the respect that Robin Jones and her staff has for not only the student but the student’s artwork. This stuff stays on the wall. So it’s like a legacy,” Porter said.

Porter said there’s only so much instruction you can do behind a desk. Getting the hands on experience helps to develop their skill set as an artist.

“It gives me the opportunity to work with my students outside the classroom and to let them see how important it is to use their talents within the community,” he said.

Several kids said art is a way to express themselves. Spending several hours on a Saturday afternoon painting means using their talents as a “good deed”.

Bossier Day of Service only happens once a year but art is here for a lifetime.

