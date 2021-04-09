BPSO partners with Keep Bossier Beautiful for cleanup day on Saturday, April 17

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Keep Bossier Beautiful for a big cleanup day on Saturday, April 17.

Sheriff Julian Whittington led a charge with other city and parish leaders with a public service announcement Friday to encourage residents and businesses to help clean up the streets.

“We are asking community leaders, Neighborhood Watch Groups, businesses, churches, clubs, organizations, school groups, and individuals to join us as we clean up the parish on the morning of April 17,” said Sheriff Whittington.

“You can start in your own neighborhood or subdivision to pick up trash and debris, or venture out to other areas that need cleaning.”

BPSO says groups can then bring their bagged trash to the Viking Drive Substation by 11:30 a.m. on April 17 and drop it into a large dumpster provided by Waste Connections, Inc. North Louisiana.

Citizens can then enjoy lunch with hamburgers and hot dogs and have group photos taken. To register for the cleanup, volunteer groups or individuals can go to the KBB website, www.KeepBossierBeautiful.com. Volunteers will be given a cool “Operation Clean Sweep” T-shirt provided by Waste Connections and Friends of Bossier Parish Law Enforcement, Inc.

The T-shirt, trash bags, and disposable gloves will be available for registered volunteers to pick up at the Viking Drive Substation on these dates and times:

Wednesday, April 14, 11:00 a.m. – 6:30 pm

Thursday, April 15, 11:00 a.m. – 6:30 pm

Friday, April 16, 9:00 a.m. – noon

T-shirts are provided while supplies last, so go ahead and resister soonest. Other sponsors include Sysco, Citi Tele Coin, Sierra Frac Sand, Inc., and Lamar Billboards.

“A clean Bossier means a safer Bossier,” said Sheriff Whittington.

“Curb appeal isn’t just about looks…it’s about less crime and more pride.”

Lynn Bryan is the director of Keep Bossier Beautiful, and she is excited about people joining the cleanup effort.

“It is always more fun with friends, so gather a team of volunteers that can help,” Lynn encouraged.