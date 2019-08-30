Broadmoor residents learn more about 2019 bond proposal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-November Shreveport residents will decide on a 186 million dollar bond proposal. The mayor held a community meeting in the Broadmoor Neighborhood.

Most people said they were just there to get a better understanding of what they’re voting for.

The Broadmoor Neighborhood is the second stop on a series of community meetings the mayor is hosting to answer questions related to the bond proposal.

A portion of the 186 million dollars will be used to build a new police station, four substations and provide upgrades to the fire department.

Funds would also pay for street and drainage improvements throughout the city.

“I just want to get some information on the bond issue. What do they have to offer,” said Craig Sheppert, Resident.

“If we want it we have to pay for it and it’s not a new tax. It’s a renewal of sorts,” said Bonita Crawford, Broadmoor Neighborhood Association.

The meetings will be held at a different location every Thursday until October 17th.