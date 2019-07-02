Caddo Animal Shelter Pets of the Week: Robin and Elena

SHERVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Meet Elena and Robin! They are both up for adoption at Caddo Animal Shelter for just $50 and they are neutered/spayed and vaccinated.

Elena is a one-year-old domestic shorthair mix who is extremely sweet and loves to cat nap. Robin is seven years old. He’s a big boy who weighs about 20 pounds and loves to snuggle. Robin’s owner recently died and he’s looking for a new forever home.

Visit them both at the Caddo Animal Shelter cat playroom located on Monty St. in Shreveport. To check out dogs for adoption, click here.

