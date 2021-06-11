Caddo Parish Commission, Pamoja Art Society to host cultural connection fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Commission and Pamoja Art Society are set to host a “Cultural Connection Fair,” part of the parish’s “Safe Summer Initiative.”

The event will highlight a variety of cultures through education, art, and a panel discussion.

Speakers and organizers are encouraging everyone, from all walks of life, to come together and enjoy the day together.

“We are connecting with different cultures and that’s what it is regardless if you’re Asian, if you’re from the black community, or any ethnicity – we are just but one,” said Loreta Leavitt, President of the Filipino American Association of the ArkLaTex.

“We are here we are here. And we are here to work together. And this is just the beginning.”

It all begins Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pamoja Cultural Art Center, located at 3806 Linwood Avenue in Shreveport.