Caddo Parish commissioner aims reduce stray population and save lives

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Commissioner John Paul-Young said every year animal services bring in between 4 to 5,000 animals. Hundreds are shipped off to rescue centers and others are euthanized.

Ordinance 6148 is a proposed law that would impact all cats and dogs around Caddo Parish and make it mandatory for them to be spayed or neutered. He hopes this will reduce the population of stray animals, and the number of them that are euthanized.

The ordinance passed in Caddo Parish Commission Monday afternoon with many in support including commissioner Mario Chavez and Stormy Gage-Watts. He said this is the best alternative in preventing the euthanizing of stray animals.

“If your neighbor says ‘my neighbors’ dog is barking all the time I don’t think it spayed or neutered’ then an animal control officer comes and says ‘sir your dog has to be spayed or neutered.’ so it is only going to be applied to dogs who are breaking some other rule; like being at large or being a nuisance,” Paul-Young said.

He is hoping for a unanimous vote tomorrow during their commission meeting to move it forward before they vote again on December 9th the finalize the ordinance.

If passed twice the item will go into effect on July 1st.