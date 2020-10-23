Caddo Parish DA’s Office hosts blood drive for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says they were the first to participate in a blood drive held outside the Caddo Parish Court House on Thursday.

The collection was part of the observance of October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. During the four-hour afternoon drive, the LifeShare Blood Center bus collected 29 units of blood, far more than the 17 that had been the goal, according to the district attorney’s office.

Visitors also were able to pick up information on domestic violence and the need to give blood for the many victims of domestic violence.

For more information on the need for blood and assistance available for victims of domestic violence, call the DA’s Victim Assistance Program at (318) 226-5916.

