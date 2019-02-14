Caddo Parish hosting 14th annual Owl Night

Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Department will host the 14th annual Owl Night event at Walter B Jacobs Memorial Nature Park (8012 Blanchard Furrh Road, Shreveport, LA 71107) on Saturday, February 16th from 5:00pm-9:00pm.

Visitors will encounter live owls and find a variety of activities that explore how owls are adapted to their night world. This event is free and open to the public.

Visitors will meet the four species of owls that live and nest in Northwest Louisiana as they walk the quarter-mile, paved Audubon Trail. Trained Volunteer Naturalists will be with the owls to answer questions and provide information about what makes each species unique.

Mr. Larry Raymond of the Shreveport Bird Study Group and Louisiana Master Naturalists will give repeating presentations on Owls of Louisiana in the visitor center classroom. Librarians from Shreve Memorial Library will offer owl-themed story times in the visitor center for younger visitors. And our local wildlife rehabilitators from WERLA will give information on how you can help owls.

The Louisiana Society of Animal Artists will be at Owl Night showing and selling their favorite pieces featuring owls. And visitors of all ages can make their own owl-inspired artwork in the Arts and Crafts area. Visitors at Owl Night can also enjoy games, exploring the food chain exhibit, and going on a flashlight-free guided night hike!

There is very limited parking on site. Continuous shuttle service will be provided from Richard Fleming Park, 7919 W Lakeshore Dr, Shreveport 71107 to Walter B Jacobs Memorial Nature Park from 5pm-10pm.

For more information, please visit www.caddo.org , www.facebook.com/walterbjacobs or by calling (318) 929-2806.

