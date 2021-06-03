Caddo Parish officials, law enforcement agencies join to offer youth crime prevention programs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Multiple agencies and Caddo Parish officials are joining together to host youth crime prevention program presentations in Summer 2021.

According to Parish of Caddo, the presentations are geared towards youth, teens, and parent audiences. All presentations are free and refreshments will be provided by Team No Kid Hungry!

For those who cannot attend live presentations, recorded video presentations and related resource materials will be available to view online on the Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation and Caddo Parish District Attorney websites.

The first of these presentations will take place Wednesday, June 9 at 6 p.m. at Galilee Baptist Church, 1500 Pierre Avenue.

“We are excited to partner with our local criminal justice and law enforcement agencies. These crime prevention presentations will provide a platform to discuss the challenges our youth and teens face daily and offer invaluable feedback and resources to meet those challenges,” Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Director Patrick Wesley.

“The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office is proud to partner with the Parish of Caddo and others on Safe Summer and youth crime prevention programs,” said Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart, Sr.

“During the summer months, our youth are more vulnerable to becoming victims or offenders of various crimes due to the increase in free time. It is essential to make available programs that teach our youth how to remain safe and make intelligent decisions while on summer break. We also encourage parents and guardians of our youth to participate in these crime prevention programs to learn information on what they can do to help our youth remain safe during the summer.”

Presenters will also visit area Caddo Parish high school football teams throughout the summer to conduct presentations prior to their 7 on 7 football games and conditioning workouts.

Presentation topic discussions will include, but not limited to the following:

Curfews

Youth behaviors and decision-making influence (Improving police and youth contact/interactions)

Gun Violence

Sexting/Texting and Internet Safety

Dating Violence (Recognizing Healthy and Unhealthy Relationships)

Strategies in preventing juvenile delinquency

Presentation Sites:

Christian Corner Church (9450 Hwy. 1-Mooringsport)

Galilee Baptist Church (1500 Pierre Ave.-Shreveport)

Lake Bethlehem Baptist Church (2842 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.-Shreveport)

Morningstar Baptist Church (5340 Jewella Ave., Shreveport)

Mount Canaan Baptist Church (1066 Alston St.-Shreveport)

Peaceful Rest Baptist Church (8200 St Vincent Ave.-Shreveport)

Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral (4725 Greenwood Rd.-Shreveport)

For a complete schedule of presentations and sites, visit www.caddo.org or www.caddoda.com .

Online link for program schedule: http://www.caddo.org/DocumentCenter/View/2263/Safe-Summer-Youth-Crime-Prevention-Programs-Schedule