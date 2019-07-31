Caddo Parish to host Expungement Summit and Resource Fair August 1

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish is helping you to get misdemeanor records expunged from the public record.

The Caddo Parish Pathway to Prosperity Second Chance Initiative Adult Expungement Summit and Resource Fair will be held on Thursday, August 1 from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Louisiana State Agricultural Building, Louisiana State Fair Grounds, 3701 Hudson Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana.

This event is free and open to the public.

Two informational sessions on the expungement process will be offered at 9:00am and 11:00 am. Forms and paperwork will be provided.

“We strongly believe in helping our residents obtain access to a second chance,” said District 7 Commissioner and summit co-chair Stormy Gage-Watts. “The information that we hope to provide will open doors and allow citizens to start that productive career that desire,” said Gage-Watts.

Residents who attend the summit can get more information on how to get misdemeanors removed from the public access. They also can speak with attorneys present and get information on felony expungement.

Click here for more information on the expungement process.

