Caddo Parks and Recreation’s annual ‘Art in the Park’ featured work of over 30 local artists

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Saturday, Caddo Parks And Recreation Department held its annual “Art in the Park,” where visitors enjoyed art, music, and food at Walter B. Jacobs Nature Park.

Typically this event happens every year on the first Saturday of November, but as with so many other events, skipped 2020 due to the pandemic.

“I could tell that we were going to have a good crowd this year, and honestly I think our community is ready to get out and be together again,” said Stacy Gray, the education and event coordinator from Caddo Parish Parks Recreation.

Gray said there were more than 30 local artists, that included amateurs and professionals. These artists, inspired by nature, entered their submissions late summer.

“They either depict nature in their work or use natural materials,” Gray said, adding artists were able to keep 100 percent of their proceeds and of course, network.

“We love connecting with other artists and just being out here in nature. Everybody is so friendly and nice,” said local artist Allison Branim.

Saturday’s event wasn’t just about art as there was live entertainment, and playful children enjoying the festivities without a care in the world.

“I think a lot of people find inspiration in nature and having people see nature in a new way, or a different way can inspire them to love nature; understand nature and preserve nature,” Gray said.