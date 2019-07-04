Caddo sheriff: Deputy shortage reason for switch to 12-hour shifts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is implementing a new work schedule for deputies this week.

Caddo deputies are switching to 12-hour shifts with every other day off.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says it will free up time for deputies on patrol to go to where manpower may be needed.

The sheriff was the guest speaker at the Caddo Republican Parish Executive Committee luncheon Wednesday afternoon, and says the changes are necessary due to a decline in personnel.

“We can’t hire people in Law enforcement like we used to,” We are about 40 positions short right now and so we are having to do things like this. That’s the driving force that’s causing us to do this.”

A new schedule started Monday and Prator says Caddo deputies have been very understanding about their new shift changes.

The Sheriff also spoke at the luncheon about a reduction in crime in the parish, helping in the city of Shreveport, and being tough on crime.

Those interested in an opportunity in law enforcement with Caddo Parish can learn about qualifications on the CPSO Facebook page.

