Caddo Sheriff’s Office offers scholarship for local high school seniors

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office is accepting applications for a $500 college scholarship for a Caddo Parish graduating high school senior.

The scholarship is made available each year through the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program to help defray the costs associated with higher education. One scholarship is awarded in each parish where the sheriff participates in the Honorary Membership Program.

To qualify for a scholarship, the recipient must be a permanent resident of Louisiana, plan to enroll as a full-time undergraduate student at a Louisiana college or university.

The deadline to apply is March 19. Completed applications should be mailed to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Media Relations Office, 501 Texas Street, Shreveport, LA, 71101, or can be delivered in person to the Sheriff’s Office at 505 Travis Street, 7th floor. Scholarship winners will be announced by May 1. To receive an application, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 681-0813 or click here to download it.