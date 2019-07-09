Caddo Superintendent and city officials meet regarding crossing guard pay

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – School crossing guards are the topic of discussion for the public safety committee in Shreveport.



All Caddo parish school board members were a meeting with Caddo superintendent Lamar Goree. In the meeting, Shreveport police chief Ben Raymond explained how the department has worked with the mayor’s office and city council to cut back on city spending.

Chief Raymond says the department looked at 19 locations where the use of crossing guards could potentially be cut. He says 13 locations are barely used and are not being utilized by school grade children.

Superintendent Goree says he’s thankful to be apart of the conversation.

“Certainly, we want to start off by thanking the city council for the invitation to come out and have an opportunity to have a part in the conversation around what we do with crossing guards”. ​ Caddo Superintendent Lamar Gore

Goree also thanked councilwoman Levette Fuller for drafting an ordinance to put the 75-thousand dollars for the crossing guards in the city’s general fund. There, the money would not be touched until both parties find a solution.

The second reading of that ordinance will be read Friday night at the city council meeting.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.