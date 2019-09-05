Cass Co. Veterans’ Salute will share support resources

LINDEN, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A group of community leaders and veterans in northeast Texas is raising awareness about resources available to those who’ve fought for our freedoms.

Adam Keith spent two decades at sea. He traveled the world serving with the Navy.

“I had a lot of fun doing it, but I always knew there was a reason, and it was to make sure my people were safe back home and to help others in the future,” said Keith.

The annual Cass County Veterans’ Salute is one of the ways he’s helping.

“I came home and I said there’s something that can be done for our veterans in Texas,” said Keith. “Texas veterans make up about a third of our military. I heard that that’s one of our major exports.”

Saturday’s event is a chance to connect former military members and their families with support organizations in the community that are specialized in assisting veterans.

“Once you dip them into war, everybody comes out stained with a few stains or problems,” said 35-year Air Force veteran and Linden City Administrator Robert Swisher. “There’s nobody that comes home exactly like they left.”

Event organizers said helping veterans with post-traumatic stress and other mental health issues is a major concern. According to a Department of Veterans Affairs study, more than 20 veterans commit suicide each day, which has led to the development of organizations like Mission 22, who will participate in the salute.

“It’s heart-wrenching to me because I have known service members, that I call friends, that have decided to take the wrong way out,” said Keith.

Events like the Veterans’ Salute are working to reduce the stigma of seeking help.

“And that’s why we bring this group together,” said Keith. “So that we can build a people up and help them. Give them a hand up. This isn’t a hand out.”

The Cass County Veterans’ Salute will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7 outside the historic courthouse in Linden. This is the second year for the event.

In addition to veterans resources, there will be a car show, live music and dozens of vendors. The event is free and the community is encouraged to attend.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.