Centenarian: Local Shreveport woman celebrates her 100th birthday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport has a centenarian in town as a local woman celebrated her 100th birthday.

Claudia Lucas turned a hundred years old Saturday. There was a party hosted for her at Pinecroft Baptist Church. The event was packed with family and friends.

“I been looking forward to this a long, long time. I don’t know how I’m suppose to feel, but I feel good,” said Lucas, “My advice at this age is to live right, eat right, get enough rest and study the Word.”

Lucas has outlived 11 siblings, both her children and two husbands. She still lives by herself, drives, quilts and teaches Sunday school at her church.