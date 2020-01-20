Centenary College of Louisiana hosts inaugural Unity March for Dream Week 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Centenary College of Louisiana hosted an inaugural Unity March for their 2020 Dream Week in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Officials say they want to create a space for Centenary’s diverse community. They chose the theme #ThePowerofWe to support Dr. King’s dream of a beloved community where racism is replaced by an all-inclusive sisterhood and brotherhood.

“MLK, that’s what he preached about. That’s what he taught. His whole life was about unity, coming together and we hope that this march will inspire more unity with this campus and our community,” said the organizer of the event, Emmanuel Sims.

Find their other 2020 Dream Week events here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.