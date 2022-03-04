SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – CenterPoint Energy partnered with the Caddo and Bossier Parish school boards to provide 200 free laptops to local families in need.

The Comp-U-Dopt program provides refurbished computers to families who don’t own a computer in their homes. Several states offer the initiative designed to strengthen computer and technology literacy.

“Education is vital, right? Kids need access to the right amount of resources so that they can be successful in life,” CenterPoint Energy’s Tony Gardner said.

Recipients were randomly selected from local applicants with children in k-12 that qualified. CenterPoint provided a $50,000 grant to purchase the computers. Families who receive a computer also receive two years of tech support and basic digital training for everyone in the household.

“As they navigate school, but more importantly too, I think even as they navigate different community opportunities and different; you know think about things like telehealth. Things that are not going away. These computers will help our families to be more accessible,” Caddo Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree said.

Desktops, laptops, and all-in-ones less than five years old can be donated to the program. Comp-U-Dopt also accepts monetary donations to purchase computers for families in need. Volunteers can help support the program by planning events, delivering the computers, and more.